Herbert J. Holl, Sr. SOUTHWICK, MASS.- Herbert J. Holl, Sr., 86, beloved husband for 67 years to Shirley (Knoeppel) Holl, passed away on March 18, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Herbert was born on Oct. 20, 1932 in Saugerties, N.Y., the son of the late Henry John Holl and Ethel Jane (O’Bryan) Holl. Herbert served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Herbert retired as Product Assembler at Hamilton Standard, Aerospace Environmental Control Systems Products after 40 years.A longtime resident of Southwick, Herbert was a regular at Mrs. Murphy’s Donuts, even having his own personal seat. His hobby was tying flies and rebuilding fly rods as well as enjoying the sport of fishing. He also enjoyed hunting. His artistic talent was shared every time he sat down with any type of paper in front of him. He will mostly be remembered for his sense of humor and quick wit. In addition to his wife, Herbert is survived by his two devoted sons, Herbert J. Holl, Jr., and wife Teresa of Feeding Hills, Robert Holl and wife Angelina of Florida; two cherished grandchildren, Christopher Holl and wife Kristie of Chicopee, Alicia Ropeter and husband Matthew of Feeding Hills; two cherished great-grandchildren, Liam Ropeter and Olivia Ropeter; step great-granddaughter, Gabreana Ropeter; a sister-in-law, Mildred DeLong of New York; nieces and nephews; and many close friends.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 14, 2019