KINGSTON- Herbert J. Scheringer, Jr., 78, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Ten Broeck Commons in Lake Katrine, N.Y.He was born May 18, 1941 in the Bronx, N.Y., to the late Herbert Scheringer, Sr., and Helen (Chambers) Scheringer. He worked for the Onteora School District for 30 years until his retirement in 1996 and then he later worked for Shop Rite in Kingston. He was a member of the Kingston Alliance Church. Herbert loved antique cars, going to the movies, collecting coins, reading comic books with his nephew, and country music, especially Johnny Cash. He enjoyed eating, especially pancakes, and was a kind soul, never having said a bad word about anyone. He is survived by his wife, Hilda (Carney) Scheringer; his six brothers, John (Roxanne), Gary (Karen), Steve (Debra), Ralph, Daryl, and Emil Scheringer; as well as nine nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brother, Bruce Scheringer.Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave, Kingston, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral service starting at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Stone Ridge, N.Y. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the . A tribute for Herbert can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/herbert-j-scheringer-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 22, 2019