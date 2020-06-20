KINGSTON-Hilda M. Pugliese, 93, of Kingston, died Friday May 15, 2020 at TenBroeck Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Lake Katrine. Born Feb. 23, 1927 in Kingston; she is the daughter of the late Joseph E., Sr. and Hilda (Orr) Sills. She was married to the love of her life John F. Pugliese for 38 years during which time they raised three exceptional sons. She would open her heart and her home to anyone in need and was deeply loved by everyone who crossed her path. Both her friendly smile and laughter were contagious along with her willing hugs. For many years, Hilda worked as the cafeteria head for the Brigham School in Kingston. After her retirement from the school district, she worked with her son David at DJ's Deli and later at the Kingston Hospital Coffee Shop. A member of the First Presbyterian Church, Hilda taught Sunday school and also helped with church dinners. She was a past member of the American Legion Post 150 Ladies Auxiliary. Another enjoyment in her life was being part of a girls bowling team with her sister Grace. Another was accompanying her husband on to the Ashokan Reservoir. Surviving are her sons David J. Pugliese and his wife Eileen of Kingston and Gregg M. Pugliese, Sr. and his partner Christina Boyle of Port Ewen, a brother Joseph E. Sills, Jr. of Ulster Park, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews also survive. Hilda is predeceased by her husband John Pugliese, her son Vincent Pugliese, and her siblings, Janet Norton, William Murray, Grace, Joseph F., and James A. Sills. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, www.jvleahyfh.com. A memorial service will take place Saturday, June 27th 11:30 a.m. at Robert E. Post Park, 570 Park Road, Kingston. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to the Ulster County Volunteer Fireman's Association, P.O. Box 1411, Kingston, N.Y. 12402. http://www.lastingmemories.com/hilda-m-pugliese-1
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.