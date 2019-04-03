|
Homer R. Foster WOODSTOCK- Homer R. Foster, 79, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital. Born May 22, 1939 in Iowa City, Iowa; he was the son of the late Holland and Dora L. Ransom Foster and had resided in Woodstock most of his life. Homer was an electrical engineer at Rotron for over 30 years, before retiring. He then was employed by the Town of Woodstock as a school crossing guard and municipal parking lot attendant. He was a member of the Woodstock Artist Association and was an active watercolorist since 2000, exhibiting his work in the gallery shows. He had also been a member of the Woodstock Golf Club. He was predeceased by his son, Edward Holland Foster, in 2002, and his brother, Norman H. Foster, in 1999. Surviving are his children, Elizabeth (Scott) Marchand of Saugerties and Melissa Foster (Kris); sister, Susan J. Neff (Wilfred) of High Falls; brothers, Robert H. Foster of Lake Oswego, Ore., and Cappy A. Foster (Grace) of Newburgh; his grandchildren, Daniel and Matthew Elkins, Cassandra Hughes Auchmoody, Alanna Hughes, Makayla, and Jaiden Foster; nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Sunday 2 to 6 p.m. at Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker St., Woodstock. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday in Woodstock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to the .
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 4, 2019