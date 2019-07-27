|
Hon. Edward T. Feeney KINGSTON- The Honorable Edward T. Feeney slipped gently into that Goodnight surrounded by his loving family. Born Jan. 23, 1939, the middle child of Bernard A. Feeney, Sr. and Mary Kathryn Abernethy; he leaves behind his wife of over 56 years, Mary Jane Feeney (nee Reed), and his three children, Courtney R. Feeney of Stone Ridge, N.Y., Kathleen P. Klein of Kingston, N.Y., and Edward D. Feeney (daughter-in-law, Jami-Lynn) of Saugerties, N.Y. He was a devoted grandfather to Kelsey E. Feeney, Mackenzie C. Feeney, and Matthew Deschenes. He was predeceased by both his parents, his older brother, Hon. Bernard A. Feeney, Jr., and his younger twin sister, Kathryn Feeney-Reis. He is now laid to rest beside those he loved, deceased cousins of the Feeney Clan, his dear son-in-law, Michael Klein, and walking with his long-missed and close friends who had pre-deceased him, too numerous to mention. Ted Feeney, a life-long City of Kingston resident, began his education at St. Mary’s School in Kingston, N.Y., and graduated from Kingston High School. He then went on to graduate Fordham University and Albany Law School – where he received his Doctorate of Law. While at Albany Law School he served as president to his senior class. Known as “The Leader,” Ted began his life-long legal career at Rusk, Rusk, and Feeney, (from 1963-1974), then formed a lengthy partnership in 1972, with his friend and colleague, The Honorable J. Michael Bruhn, on John Street until 1988. He was law clerk to the Hon. Frank Vogt for close to three years, and in 1982, he was appointed Special City Court Judge in Kingston, by Democratic Mayor Donald Quick (although Feeney was a life-long Republican) until 1994. As part-time judge, he continued to practice law on 214 Fair Street until he was elected full-time City Court Judge in 1994. He ran for the position in 1994 and again in 2000, both times unopposed, and endorsed by city Republicans, Democrats, and Conservatives, and by the Kingston Police Gold Shield Society. His campaign committee included a bipartisan team including former Mayor T.R. Gallo and former Mayor James Sottile, then Alderman-at-Large. Feeney valued people his entire political and professional career as he did in his personal life; and all people, regardless of party, color or religion stood with him. His first campaign motto was “Firm but Fair.” Additionally, he served for six years as counsel to former State Assemblyman H. Clark Bell, and was an integral component to Congressman Hamilton Fish, Jr.’s successful election to the United States Congress. Judge Feeney presided over City Court from 1982 up to his retirement in 2007. Never one to stop working, he then went on to become a NYS Judicial Hearing Officer, serving in Ulster and Greene Counties for the next few years until he retired for good. Ted Feeney was a past member of the Board of Directors of the Kingston Boys and Girls Club, past President of Twaalfskill Country Club, member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, former member of the Kingston Kiwanis Club, and coached Pop Warner Football Program for seven years. Of all his professional accomplishments, he was most proud of “his baby,” The Ulster County Regional Drug Treatment Court created in
