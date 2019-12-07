Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Hefty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Hefty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Hefty Obituary
WEST HURLEY- Howard "Pots" Hefty, 51, of Tebelt Lane, West Hurley, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus.Born April 21, 1968 in Kingston; he was the son of the late Harry Kenneth and Hildegard (Ertel) Hefty. Howie worked for Charles River Laboratories, Inc., in the maintenance department. He was previously employed by Kosco, Heritage Energy, and Bottini Fuel. Pots was known for his kindness, generosity, and love in so many lives that he was everybody's "Git-R-Done guy". He enjoyed fishing and motorcycle riding. If you became a friend it was for life. Surviving are his fiancée, Corinne Lapolt and her son, Brian Ackert; his sisters, Kim Johnson, Karen Cooper and her husband Ken, Harriet Chauncey and her husband Dale, and CarolAnne Smith; his brother, Ken Hefty and his wife Paula; nephew and niece, Kyle and Kacy Cooper; great-nephews, Mason, Blake, and Kash Cooper; great-niece, Aurora Cooper; as well as his extended family: Artie Stapleburg, Derrick Brown, Joe Carmody, Tom Long, and Frank Mooney. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Robin Hefty. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. A funeral home service will take place at 5:30 p.m. Expressions of sympathy made in the form of contributions to The West Hurley Fire Department- 24 Wall Street West Hurley, N.Y., 12491. http://www.lastingmemories.com/howard-hefty
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -