WEST HURLEY- Howard "Pots" Hefty, 51, of Tebelt Lane, West Hurley, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus.Born April 21, 1968 in Kingston; he was the son of the late Harry Kenneth and Hildegard (Ertel) Hefty. Howie worked for Charles River Laboratories, Inc., in the maintenance department. He was previously employed by Kosco, Heritage Energy, and Bottini Fuel. Pots was known for his kindness, generosity, and love in so many lives that he was everybody's "Git-R-Done guy". He enjoyed fishing and motorcycle riding. If you became a friend it was for life. Surviving are his fiancée, Corinne Lapolt and her son, Brian Ackert; his sisters, Kim Johnson, Karen Cooper and her husband Ken, Harriet Chauncey and her husband Dale, and CarolAnne Smith; his brother, Ken Hefty and his wife Paula; nephew and niece, Kyle and Kacy Cooper; great-nephews, Mason, Blake, and Kash Cooper; great-niece, Aurora Cooper; as well as his extended family: Artie Stapleburg, Derrick Brown, Joe Carmody, Tom Long, and Frank Mooney. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Robin Hefty. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. A funeral home service will take place at 5:30 p.m. Expressions of sympathy made in the form of contributions to The West Hurley Fire Department- 24 Wall Street West Hurley, N.Y., 12491. http://www.lastingmemories.com/howard-hefty
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 8, 2019