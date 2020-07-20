SAUGERTIES- Hyland E. Winnie, Sr., 93, of Simmons Drive died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Kingston City Hospital. He was born on May 17, 1927 in Saugerties the son of the late Leroy and Lena Winnie. A lifelong resident of Saugerties he was employed at Hudson Cement in East Kingston for many years and upon his retirement from Hudson Cement he was employed for over ten years at Ferroxcube in Saugerties as a supervisor. An avid bowler he was a member of the Saugerties Bowlers Club and was a member of the Saugerties Atonement Lutheran Church. A huge sports fan, he enjoyed rooting hard for the Mets, Jets and Knicks. Predeceased by his wife, Charlotte, survivors include a son, Hyland Winnie, Jr., and his wife, Toni Anne Riozzi of Saugerties; grandson, Hyland Winnie, III, and his wife, Carly; two great-grandsons, Christopher and Max Winnie; sister, Olive Schuman of Kingston; and several step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings: Maude Longobardi, Evelyn Palen, Eleanor Tubbs, Beatrice Kozlowski, Estellia VanBuren, Florence Vedder, Ransom, Herbert, Elmer, and Melvin Winnie. His Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received Wednesday 7 to 9 p.m. Interment will follow in the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at stjude.org
. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Hyland’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/hyland-e-winnie