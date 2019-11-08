|
|
KINGSTON- Ignazio “Iggy” A. Bosco, 89, of Kingston, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Springmoor Stewart Health Center in Raleigh, N.C.Born June 14, 1930 in Ulster Landing, N.Y., he was a son of the late Joseph and Sophia Fabiano Bosco. Ignazio was a graduate of the Kingston High School class of 1948. He was actively involved in the Class of ’48 Reunion Committee. For more than 35 years, he was employed by the New York State Department of Transportation as a Transportation Engineer. He also spent many years as a part-time land surveyor. Ignazio was a devoted member of St. Joseph Church as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, and Scheduler for Lectors. He enjoyed biking and running, playing softball, basketball, golf, and bowling. He and his wife, Mary, often traveled with Freedom Select. Ignazio is survived by his loving wife, Mary, to whom he was married for 69 years; his two daughters, Diane Bosco Morrison and her husband, Timothy, of Bluffton, S.C., and Lillian Bosco Mallia and her husband, Louis, of Raleigh, N.C.; five grandchildren, Daniel Morrison (Bianca), Andrew Morrison (Katie), Dr. Gregory Morrison, Christine Mallia, and Nicole Mallia; and three great-grandchildren. Ignazio’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he was always ready to share their accomplishments with anyone who would listen. In addition to his parents, Ignazio was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Bosco, Jr. Ignazio will be reposing at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral procession will form from the funeral home on Tuesday at 9 a.m. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Entombment will follow at Wiltwyck Cemetery. The family requests that memorial donations in Ignazio’s name be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, Tenn., 38105. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Ignazio with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Ignazio by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ignazio-a-bosco
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 10, 2019