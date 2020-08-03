LAKE KATRINE- Ila Jean (Hanson) Mongillo, 85, of Lake Katrine, N.Y., died peacefully on Aug. 2, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital – Broadway Campus in Kingston, N.Y., of natural causes. She was born May 1,1935 in New Lebanon, N.Y., to the late Ruby Shaeffer Hanson and Erving Alfred Hanson and graduated from New Lebanon Central Schools and State University of New York. She worked over 25 years for Kingston City School District at Harry L. Edson Elementary School in addition to working part time for many years at the Mental Health Association in Ulster County and the ARC of Ulster-Greene. She was an active and enthusiastic supporter of Ulster County Council of Girl Scouts (now Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson) for 28 years serving in several volunteer leadership capacities including many years as Camp Finance Director and honored as the recipient of multiple service awards. She was an active congregant of the Plattekill Reformed Church in Saugerties, N.Y., for over six decades, including service on the consistory, pastoral search committees, and many other leadership and planning functions and committee roles over the years. On June 5, 1954 she married Frank John Mongillo who predeceased her in 1980. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Cherie) Hanson-Rodriguez and son-in-law, Angel Luis Rodriguez who reside in Prague, Czech Republic, and grandson, Alexander Hanson Rodriguez in Chicago, Ill. Her daughter, Della Lee Mongillo predeceased her in 1998. Due to the current COVID situation the family intends to hold a memorial service at Plattekill Reformed Church at a to-be-determined future date when travel is safer and feasible. The family is deeply appreciative of the outstandingly kind and compassionate care Ila received at HealthAlliance Hospital and wishes that contributions be made in her memory to the HealthAlliance Foundation in Kingston, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ila-mongillo