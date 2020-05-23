Inez Crews
LAKE KATRINE- Inez Crews, 97, of Lake Katrine, N.Y., formerly of Jamaica Queens, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Ten Broeck Center. She was born March 10, 1923 in Hogansville, Ga.; daughter of the late Columbus and Mamie (Jones) Harris. Inez was a Registered Nurse and worked for many years at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church, 160 Broadway, Kingston. She enjoyed traveling the world, jogging, exercising, and reading. Inez is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Simmons of Kingston and Marie Crews of New Jersey; her granddaughters, Darlene and Tahisha; her grandson, Kenneth; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Rosetta Hicks, Carrie Hinton, Bertha Thomas, and Ruby Kate, and her brothers, Charles Harris and Buddy Harris. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc., 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to coronavirus, the service and burial in Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens, N.Y., will be held privately. A tribute for Inez can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/inez-crews

Published in the Daily Freeman from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
