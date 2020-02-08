|
|
KINGSTON- Inez H. Spruill, 88, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Feb. 6, 2020, at the Thompson House in Rhinebeck. She was born Dec. 22, 1931 in Macon, N.C., to the late Palmer and Sylvester (Gardner) Harrison. She was married to the Elijah R. Spruill; they wed on Dec. 23, 1951. Mr. Spruill predeceased her on April 27, 2004. Mrs. Spruill was a graduate of Essex County College in Newark, N.J., with a Bachelor’s degree in Social Services. She was a supervisor with AT&T and New Jersey Bell Telephone until her retirement in 1975. Inez had been a member of the Point of Praise Family Life Center on Hurley Ave., and was amember of the Master’s Touch Ministries in New Paltz where she was the church mother. She has been very involved in Evangelism, was a past president of the District’s Mothers Board, past president of the Missionary Circle and has been a Sunday School teacher. Inez is survived by her loving family; her sons, Elijah R. Spruill, Jr., and his wife Gertrude of Georgia, Percy D. Spruill and Alice Legg of Kingston, and Clayton E. Spruill and his wife Brenda of Poughkeepsie; her brothers, Gillis Harrison and his wife Mary, Rev. Lawrence Harrison, Thomas Harrison and his wife Barbara; her sisters, Katherine Kearney, Gloria Harrison, and Lottie Atkinson and her husband Fred; as well as 12 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and her special son-in-Christ, Deacon Lloyd Harding. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Wendy Spruill, and her sisters, Mary Foster and Ella Bullock. Entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral and Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. The family will receive friends at Riverview Missionary Baptist Church, 240 Catherine St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. with the Home Going service taking place at 11 a.m. A Home Going service and burial will take place at Pine Grove Baptist Church inMacon, N.C., on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. To leave an expression of sympathy for the family, please visit www.KeyserFuneralService.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/inez-h-spruill
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 9, 2020