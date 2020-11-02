1/
SAUGERTIES- Ira Nussbaum, 72, of Saugerties, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Health Alliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Ira better known as Ike was born in Kingston and was a son of the late Oscar & Rose Silverberg Nussbaum. Ike much enjoyed his youth spending summers in Pine Hill at the family owned Bonnie View Hotel. After graduating with his BS degree, from SUNY Fredonia, Ike worked in the occupational health and safety areas in both private firms and governmental agencies. Ike had numerous passions. During his son, Shawn’s formative years, Ike was involved with and loved coaching his little league team. His other loves were vacationing in Jamaica and more recently living at his home in Mt. Tremper where friends and family informally visited and shared in his communing with nature. Lastly, he was also intrigued with automobiles, both foreign and domestic. Ike’s wit, generous and giving heart, and his charming personality touched each of us who knew him. Ike’s presence will now certainly be missed. He is survived by his two children, Shawn Nussbaum of Saugerties and Jamee Nussbaum Ruggiero and her husband Joe Ruggiero of Westchester, N.Y., and a brother, Harry Nussbaum and his husband Thomas Laurita of Palm Springs, Calif. One grandson, Luca also survives. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at 11a.m. at Montrepose Cemetery, with Rabbi Jonathan Kligler of Woodstock Jewish Congregation, officiating. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Ira with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Ira by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/ira-nussbaum

Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
