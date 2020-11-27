1/1
Irene Geick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAUGERTIES-Irene Geick of Buffalo Rd. and formerly of Harry Wells Rd. died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home. Born May 24, 1934 in Saugerties, the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Haglund. A lifetime area resident she was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church and its Altar Rosary Society. For many years she served as a election day inspector for the Town of Saugerties Elections Board. Irene enjoyed her friendships and her family was very important to her. Survivors include her husband, William P. Geick, with whom she recently celebrated her 64th Wedding Anniversary. A daughter, Mary Wawro of Saugerties. Two sons, Edward J. and Richard A. (Donna) Geick both of Saugerties. A sister-in-law, Helen Blake, six grandchildren: Josh (Kelsey) Wawro, Katrina Lombardo, Natasha (Mario) Tagliafierro, Alek (Felicia) Wawro, Nadia (James) Parola and Jacob Geick. Five great-grandchildren: Charlie, Franceska, Luchiano, Chloe and Asher and several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by a son, Billy, daughter-in-Law, Dawn a great granddaughter, Lilliana, sister-in-law, Margaret McCutcheon, brothers-in-law, James McCutheon and James Blake. Her Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Streets, Saugerties. Thence to St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Friends will be received on Sunday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Irene’s Tribute Wall @SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/irene-geick

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved