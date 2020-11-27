SAUGERTIES-Irene Geick of Buffalo Rd. and formerly of Harry Wells Rd. died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home. Born May 24, 1934 in Saugerties, the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Haglund. A lifetime area resident she was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church and its Altar Rosary Society. For many years she served as a election day inspector for the Town of Saugerties Elections Board. Irene enjoyed her friendships and her family was very important to her. Survivors include her husband, William P. Geick, with whom she recently celebrated her 64th Wedding Anniversary. A daughter, Mary Wawro of Saugerties. Two sons, Edward J. and Richard A. (Donna) Geick both of Saugerties. A sister-in-law, Helen Blake, six grandchildren: Josh (Kelsey) Wawro, Katrina Lombardo, Natasha (Mario) Tagliafierro, Alek (Felicia) Wawro, Nadia (James) Parola and Jacob Geick. Five great-grandchildren: Charlie, Franceska, Luchiano, Chloe and Asher and several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by a son, Billy, daughter-in-Law, Dawn a great granddaughter, Lilliana, sister-in-law, Margaret McCutcheon, brothers-in-law, James McCutheon and James Blake. Her Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Streets, Saugerties. Thence to St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Friends will be received on Sunday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Irene’s Tribute Wall @SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/irene-geick