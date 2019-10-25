|
|
LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J.- Dillon, Irene H., 90, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin, N.J., surrounded by her family. She was born in Mount Vernon, N.Y., residing in Hurley, N.Y., prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor, N.J., in 1973. Irene was a retired Telephone Operator for Bell Telephone, Pleasantville, N.J. She was a member of St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church, Little Egg Harbor. Irene was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Irene was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, Robert E. Dillon, and her grandson, Patrick Robert Farrell.She is survived by her sons, Robert E. Dillon, Jr., of Reno, Nev., and Michael Dillon, of Hurley, N.Y.; daughters, Debbie Farrell, Hurley, N.Y., Kathleen Dillon, and Elizabeth Godfrey, both of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Mary Carman, of Tuckerton, N.J.; 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Wood Funeral Home, 134 East main St., Tuckerton, N.J. A Funeral Mass will be said Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church, 450 Radio Rd., Little Egg Harbor, N.J., 08087. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to alzfdn.org. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/irene-h-dillion
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 26, 2019