Irene May Squeo FARMINGTON, N.Y.- Irene May Squeo, 85, of Farmington, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in West Hartford. Born in New Baltimore, N.Y., on May 30, 1934; daughter of the late Bronk and Marie E. (Meyer) Hannay, she was raised in Saugerties, N.Y., and was a graduate of Saugerties High School. Irene worked as a cook for many years at Sports City Country Club in Pine Plains, N.Y., at Interlaken Inn in Lakeville, Conn., as a pastry chef, and more recently had worked as a store manager for Rite Aid until her retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and cooking for her family and friends. An avid reader, Irene especially enjoyed romance novels and perusing the Sunday newspaper and her favorite magazines. She leaves eight children, Michele Foster and her husband Richard of Portsmouth, R.I., Victoria Squeo of Farmington, Sandra M. Boyles and her husband David of Pine Plains, N.Y., Michael Squeo of Stuart, Fla., Janice Mahaney and her husband Bradford of Darien, Christine Farley and her husband John of Portsmouth, R.I., Catherine Iannotti and her husband John of Goshen, and Steven Squeo of Hahira, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Thomas Squeo and his partner Rayleen Erwin of Aptos, Calif., Zoe M. Squeo of Virginia Beach, Va., Crystal Dole of Torrington, Matthew Pierce of Burlington, Vt., Russell Mahaney of Darien, Zachary Pierce of Portsmouth, R.I., and Samantha Martin of Moultonborough, N.H.; four great-grandchildren, Alisha Bossone, Aaleyah Squeo, Xavier Bossone, and Amir Squeo; her best friend of many years, Betty Carpenter of Canaan; and her cats whom she loved dearly, Phantom and Zorro. She was predeceased by a son, Vincent Squeo; a brother, Eugene Hannay; and a sister, Elizabeth Post. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, 10 a.m., at the Farmington Avenue Baptist Church, 155 Mountain Rd., West Hartford. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions in memory of Irene be made to your local pet shelter or veteran’s organization. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneral home.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 8, 2019