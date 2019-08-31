|
Irene M. Waddell TILLSON- Irene M. Waddell, 92, of Tillson died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. She was born in Poughkeepsie Oct. 26, 1926 a daughter of the late John and Katherine Magic Machovic. An area resident for many years, Irene had been employed as a bank teller for the former Fleet Bank in Rosendale until her retirement. She also volunteered for Angel Food East in Kingston for many years. Irene loved to bake and enjoyed sharing her passion with both family and friends. Her husband, Robert A. Waddell died Dec. 18, 1995. She was also predeceased by two sons, Wayne A. Waddell, Brian G. Waddell, and a grandson Robert Anthony Waddell. She is survived by a son, John W. Waddell (Lynn) of High Falls, five grandchildren, Lisa McDermott (Brian), Dacia Waddell, Jeffrey Waddell (Heidi), Donna Waddell, and John Waddell (Jamie). Also survived by several great-grandchildren. Her funeral will be held Wednesday 9:30 a.m. from the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church in Rosendale. Rev. Edmund Burke will officiate. Interment will be at Rosendale Plains Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to The at donate.lovetotherescue.org (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 1, 2019