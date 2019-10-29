|
KINGSTON- Irving F. Whitbeck, 93, of W. Pierpont Street died at his home on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in the care of Hospice. Born Dec. 12, 1925 in Hudson, N.Y., he was the son of the late Arthur and Agnes (Butler) Whitbeck. Irving was a supervisor for Federal Ball Bearing in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He was also employed as a Chef at the Skyline Restaurant in Catskill, N.Y. Irving was an avid New York Yankee fan, he enjoyed fishing and cooking, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Irving is survived by his children: Charles Whitbeck and his wife Claudia of California and Eugene "Perry" Whitbeck and his wife Maria. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins survive. He is predeceased by his wife, Henrietta Whitbeck, and his siblings, Arthur "Snookie" Whitbeck, Betty Chapman, and Jean Still. Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue Kingston, www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. A Home Going Celebration will take place at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Military Honors will follow at Wiltwyck http://www.lastingmemories.com/irving-f-whitbeck
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 30, 2019