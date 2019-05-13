|
|
Irving H. Brown, Jr. LAKE KATRINE- Irving H. Brown, Jr., 89, a lifelong resident of Kingston passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at TenBroeck Commons. Irv served his country in the U.S. Army Engineers during the Korean War then worked at Western Printing in Poughkeepsie, Russell Printing in Saugerties and Ferraro’s Mid-City Lanes in Kingston. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing horseshoes. Survivors include his wife, the former Agnes Perry; a daughter, Iris Ann Grett and her husband, Jon-Paul of Kingston; grandchildren, Daniel Arthur Gallagher, Jr., and his wife Courtney, Lauren Marie Parrish and her husband Christopher, Irving H. Brown, IV, and his wife, Debra and Craig Brown; great-grandchildren, Irving H. Brown, V, Gavin Parrish, Trent Parrish, Ella Gallagher, and Lily Gallagher; sister, Anna Marie Dyer; brother, Edgar Brown; nieces and nephews, and his granddog, Morgan the Dachshund. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irving H. and Edyth Brown; a son, Irving H. Brown, III; sister, Pearl Hill; and brothers, William and George Brown. In keeping with Irv’s request, his visitation and funeral will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 14, 2019