Home

POWERED BY

Services
Copeland Funeral Home Inc
162 S Putt Corners Rd
New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 255-1212
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home Inc
162 S Putt Corners Rd
New Paltz, NY 12561
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Gardiner Reformed Church
166 Main Street
Gardiner, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irving Otis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irving K. Otis


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irving K. Otis Obituary
Irving K. Otis GARDINER- Irving K. Otis, age 87, of Gardiner, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at New Paltz Center For Rehab and Nursing of New Paltz, N.Y. Irving was born June 8, 1932 in Gardiner, N.Y. He was the son of the late Irving D. and Jane (Grabau) Otis. He married the love of his life, Arleen Barbour, on June 15, 1957 and they were married for over 50 years. She predeceased him on Jan. 27, 2013. Irv served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a motor pool mechanic, and loved working on Jeeps. He was employed by Spence Engineering in Walden, N.Y., as an Assembler for over 40 years. During his retirement, Irv established his own small engine repair business and was loved by all of his customers. Irv and Arleen loved spending time with their grandchildren and loved cruising the seas with family and friends. Irv was also an avid New York Mets and Nascar fan. He was a lifelong member of the Gardiner Fire Department. He is survived by his daughter, Debra (James) S. Carrubba of Ruby, N.Y.; his son, Michael (Lisa) I. Otis of Gardiner, N.Y.; and his beloved grandchildren, Jimmy, Hope, and Katie. He was predeceased by his brother, John Otis, and sister, Jane “Dolly” Stokes. Calling hours will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Copeland Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, N.Y. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Gardiner Reformed Church, 166 Main Street, Gardiner, N.Y., with Pastor Gary Sissel officiating. Burial will follow at the New Hurley Cemetery, Wallkill. Copeland Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Irv with the arrangements. Anyone wishing to express condolences online please go to www.copelandfhnp.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irving's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now