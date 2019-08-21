|
Irving K. Otis GARDINER- Irving K. Otis, age 87, of Gardiner, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at New Paltz Center For Rehab and Nursing of New Paltz, N.Y. Irving was born June 8, 1932 in Gardiner, N.Y. He was the son of the late Irving D. and Jane (Grabau) Otis. He married the love of his life, Arleen Barbour, on June 15, 1957 and they were married for over 50 years. She predeceased him on Jan. 27, 2013. Irv served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a motor pool mechanic, and loved working on Jeeps. He was employed by Spence Engineering in Walden, N.Y., as an Assembler for over 40 years. During his retirement, Irv established his own small engine repair business and was loved by all of his customers. Irv and Arleen loved spending time with their grandchildren and loved cruising the seas with family and friends. Irv was also an avid New York Mets and Nascar fan. He was a lifelong member of the Gardiner Fire Department. He is survived by his daughter, Debra (James) S. Carrubba of Ruby, N.Y.; his son, Michael (Lisa) I. Otis of Gardiner, N.Y.; and his beloved grandchildren, Jimmy, Hope, and Katie. He was predeceased by his brother, John Otis, and sister, Jane “Dolly” Stokes. Calling hours will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Copeland Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, N.Y. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Gardiner Reformed Church, 166 Main Street, Gardiner, N.Y., with Pastor Gary Sissel officiating. Burial will follow at the New Hurley Cemetery, Wallkill. Copeland Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Irv with the arrangements. Anyone wishing to express condolences online please go to www.copelandfhnp.com
