Irving “Ping” Linzey, Jr. SAUGERTIES- Irving “Ping” Linzey, Jr., 77, of Tracy Hommel Rd., died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his residence. Born April 29, 1942 in Kingston; he was the son of the late Irving and Ruth Linzey. A Veteran of the U.S. Army he was honorably discharged in October of 1960. He partnered up with Ken Doyle in the formation of a plumbing business, Doyle and Linzey. He later went off on his own with the formation of Linzey Plumbing with his brother, Frank. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt, fish, boat, and camp. Survivors include his wife the former Katherine Overbaugh; two daughters, Lisa (Don) Reposa and Brenda Linzey both of Saugerties; two brothers, Frank and Gerald Linzey; four sisters: Cathy Wilson, Linda Wangberg, Betty Valk, and Jamie Linzey; three grandchildren: Jessica and Austin Reposa and Kyle Reed; and a longtime friend of the family, Robert Reed; along with his furry friends: Marlin and Jax. Many nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert. His Funeral Service will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may shared with the family at SeamonWilsey FuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 7, 2019