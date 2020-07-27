KINGSTON- We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved mother Isabell Louise Ottley, age 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep from natural causes on July 21, 2020. She was born in Manhattan, N.Y., on Jan. 6, 1929; daughter of father Kenneth Busch, an Air force World War II Veteran and Mother Edna Busch, who worked at “Mute-O-Scope” Film Company, along with one sibling Carlton Busch. Isabell was the wife of the late Emanuel Ottley who passed on April 1, 1978. They were married in Manhattan, N.Y., spring of 1947, and enjoyed 31 years of marriage. Isabell worked as a nurse before moving to Kingston, N.Y., in 1970. While living in Kingston she acquired the position as Kingston City Clerk and retired in 1980, She then went on to head the Roundout Senior Citizen Chapter. Isabell loved beaches, museums, western movies, and family events and was a Kingston historian. One of her favourite sayings was “inch by inch life’s a cinch, yard by yard life it will always be hard.” Isabel is survived by her eight children, three sons and five daughters, Gerald Ottley, Douglas Ottley, Stephanie Ottley, Judith Ottley, Michelle Ottley, Roxanne Ottley, Melody Ottley, Timothy Ottley, 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Her legacy was raising her children. When we cried, she gave us strength, when we fell, she picked us up and when we had our accomplishments, she was there to let us know there would be many more. Isabel was our Mother our friend and our unconditional source of love. May she sleep in peace. Also known as Granbella, we hold her memories in our hearts forever. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Raymond's Roman Catholic Church 1759 Castle Ave Bronx, N.Y., 10462 on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 9:45 a.m. Burial to follow in St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, N.Y. For those who wish to send contributions in Isabell's memory may be made to St. Raymond's Roman Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston N.Y. A tribute for Isabell may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com
, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her. http://www.lastingmemories.com/isabell-louise-ottley