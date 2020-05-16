LAKE KATRINE- Isabell M. "Peggy" Sickler, 89, formerly of Hunter Street most recently a resident of Brigham Senior Housing died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Tenbroeck Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born July 16, 1930 in West Hurley she was the daughter of the late Ray and Orpha (Berryann) Hogan. Peggy worked as a sales clerk for Herzog's for over 20 years. She enjoyed bingo and was an avid New York Yankee Fan. She is survived by her daughter Patricia DeGraff and her husband Theodore of Kingston; her sons, Wayne Sickler and his wife Carol of Kingston, Richard Sicker and his wife Jean of Port Ewen; daughter-in-law, Christine Sickler. Eleven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren also survive. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Sickler, Sr.; her son, Robert J. Sickler, Jr.; a brother, Franklin D. Hogan; and two granddaughters, Kelly Ann Sickler and Jennifer Marie Sickler. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Services will be private and inurnment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 16 to May 17, 2020.