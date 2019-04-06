|
Isaia Carucci, Jr. TOWN OF ULSTER- Isaia Carucci, Jr., 91, of the Town of Ulster died Friday, April 5, 2019, at his home. Born July 1, 1927 in Mount Vernon, N.Y. he was the son of the late Isaia and Mary (Mazzuca) Carucci. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Isaia served in both World War II and the Korean War. He co-owned with his late wife Gloria, the Hurley Ridge Market in West Hurley for 35 years. He is survived by his daughter, Jill Mary Albert and her husband Jeff of West Hurley; his son, Jay Michael Carucci of the Town of Ulster; his grandchildren, Gregory Charles Albert and Lindsey Margaret Albert, and her fiancé Bryan Gisiano; his brother, Raymond Carucci and his wife Helen; and his sister-in-law, Lucia Carucci. Many beloved nieces and nephews also survive. His wife, Gloria M. Carucci, died Nov. 3, 2015. His brothers, Enrico Carucci and his wife Anne, and Gabriel Carucci, and sister, Teresa Poulsen and her husband Edward, also died previously. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc. 27 Smith Avenue www.jvleahyfh.com A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Church. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to the Kingston Catholic School Playground Fund, 159 Broadway Kingston, N.Y., 12401.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 7, 2019