LAKE KATRINE- Jacqueline C. "Jackie" Scholar, 92, former longtime resident of Hurley, N.Y., died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at TenBroeck Commons Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Lake Katrine.She was born in Kingston, N.Y., on June 22, 1927; a daughter of the late Edmund Joseph and Mary (Hallinan) Coughlin.Jackie was employed as a licensed real estate agent for more than 28 years, retiring in 2008. During her long career she worked for various real estate companies, including Ruth M. Guido Real Estate, Yvonne B. Curran Real Estate, Jack Sangline Real Estate, and Gene Rios Realty, Mary A. Bono Real Estate in Port Ewen.A parishioner of St. Joseph's Church, she was a member of the Benedictine Hospital Auxiliary, the Kingston Junior League, and a member of the YWCA Board of Directors.Jackie will be remembered for giving tender loving care and never hesitating to sacrifice her own comfort for others, and for always being there. For this and much, much more she is commended and congratulated.She is survived by two daughters, Debra Albright of Woodstock, Lesley McDermott of Kingston; two sons, David Scholar and Edmund "EJ" Scholar, both of Kingston; grandchildren, Alicia (Joshua) Levine of Stone Ridge, Ean (Erin) McDermott and Kyle (Tiffany) McDermott both of Kingston, Devin (Kristin) McDermott of Port Ewen, Shane (Aubrey) McDermott of California; 14 great-grandchildren, Jenna Watkins, Ashley, and Erin Levine, Madison, Brenna, Paige, Declan, Desmond, Lelan, Delaney, Mannix, Nola, Devin, and Niall McDermott; and three great-great-grandsons. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.She is predeceased by sisters, Joan Renn and Dorothy Abere, and her husband Joseph Scholar.Family and friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. 2019, at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus.The funeral procession will form 10 a.m., Monday from the funeral home, thence to St. Josephs Roman Catholic Church, Kingston, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.Flowers are welcome, or the family suggests contributions in Jackie's memory to : www.stjude.org/donateSend the family an expression of condolence by visiting Jackie's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jacqueline-c-jackie-scholar
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 13, 2019