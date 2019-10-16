|
SAUGERTIES- Jacqueline M. "Jackie" Schoenbacher, 82, of Prospect St. died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, surrounded by her family at the Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home.Born Sept. 9, 1937 in Saugerties; she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Sarah Ransom Gilmore. A lifetime area resident Jackie excelled in local sports. As a member of the Rip Van Winkle Country Club she won the Club Championship for 12 years in a row from 1979-1990. Prior to that she had won the Club Championship in 1975 and 1976 at the Sawyerkill Country Club. As a member of the SAA Softball League she won championships, batting and pitching titles. In Volleyball her team won the league title in 1969-70 and 1970-71. As a member of the Saugerties Bowlers Club she sparked her mixed league teams to five championships, twice leading the league in Ladies High Average. In 1991 she was honored for her excellence in athletics by being the 2nd woman ever inducted into the Saugerties Sports Hall of Fame. In addition she participated in the Gallagher's Euchre League and was a lifetime member at "The Office."Survivors include three daughters: Kim (Michael) Mahoney of Riegelsville, Pa., Patricia (Peter) Leser of Malden-on-Hudson, and Robin Schoenbacher-Marello of Saugeties; seven grandchildren: Kirstyn, Dale, and Sarah Mahoney, Lacey and Peter Leser, Kyle Sullivan, and Dylan Raver; three great-grandchildren, Saoirse Leppez, Colin, and Ireland Sullivan; and her former spouse, Robert Schoenbacher. Several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Dino Marello and several siblings of Minker-Gilmore descent.Her Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John an dLafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received Thursday 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9p.m. Family suggests donations in her memory be made to . Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Jackie's Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
