Jacqueline Rose VanEtten
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGSTON- Jacqueline Rose (Carle) Van Etten, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Born May 22, 1938 in Kingston, N.Y., to the late John and Margaret Carle. A graduate of Kingston High School, she married E. Ralph Van Etten in July of 1956. A life long member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, she enjoyed gardening and vacations in Maine. In addition to her husband E. Ralph Van Etten, she is survived by her sister, Arlene Rion of Kingston. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, two grandchildren, and a son, John Van Etten. She was predeceased by a sister, MaryAnn Houghtaling, and a brother, Bernard Carle. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Services and burial will be private in Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery. Expression of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jacqueline-rose-van-etten

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved