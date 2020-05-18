KINGSTON- Jacqueline Rose (Carle) Van Etten, passed into eternal rest on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Born May 22, 1938 in Kingston, N.Y., to the late John and Margaret Carle. A graduate of Kingston High School, she married E. Ralph Van Etten in July of 1956. A life long member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, she enjoyed gardening and vacations in Maine. In addition to her husband E. Ralph Van Etten, she is survived by her sister, Arlene Rion of Kingston. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, two grandchildren, and a son, John Van Etten. She was predeceased by a sister, MaryAnn Houghtaling, and a brother, Bernard Carle. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Services and burial will be private in Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery. Expression of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jacqueline-rose-van-etten
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 18 to May 19, 2020.