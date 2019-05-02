|
Jacquelyn D. LeFever KINGSTON- Jacquelyn D. LeFever, 90, of Lawrenceville St., Kingston passed away while in the comforting presence of her family on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. She was born in Connelly, N.Y., on Feb. 3, 1929; a daughter of the late Oscar and Loretta (Bigler) LeFever. She attended Port Ewen #13 School and then to MJM Middle School, graduating from Kingston High School class of 1947. She attended UCCC earning NYS real estate license. She was a parishioner of Port Ewen United Methodist Church. Jackie was employed as a bookkeeper at Woolworths, was a waitress for both Lake Mohonk, New Paltz, and LeHerbs Restaurant in Kingston. In addition she was employed as a long distance operator for NY Telephone Company, then retiring from NYNEX after 25 years. She was also a real estate sales agent for PG Simmons in Kingston for over 12 years. She enjoyed her years interacting with people at Lake Mohonk and as a real estate agent. A member of Telephone Pioneers of America and the ninth generation New Paltz Huguenot Society, she enjoyed camping, hiking, swimming, and loved the beach. She is survived by two daughters, Debra (Brian) Martin of Round Rock, Texas, and Alicia M. (Gregg) Jocelyn of Port Ewen; two sons, Brian F. (Denise) Shelightner of Meridale, N.Y., and Arthur J. (Patricia) Shelightner of Port Ewen; two sisters, Mildred Cochrane of Dunedin, Fla., and Arlene Komestat of Newburgh; one brother, Richard (Judy) LeFever of Acworth, Ga.; ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by one sister, Barbara Kitchen, and one brother, Oscar LeFever. The family has entrusted the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, with the care and funeral arrangements for Jacquelyn. In following Jackie’s preplanned wishes, the graveside service and burial at Montrepose cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Jacquelyn’s memory to: ASPCA of Ulster County or Boys and Girls Scouts. Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Jackie’s Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 3, 2019