James A. Clark, Sr. EAST KINGSTON- James A. Clark Sr., 86, of East Kingston died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at his home. Born in Middletown, Conn.; he was the son of the late Andrew Jackson Clark and Anna Fratini Goodrich. He was the stepson of the late Charlie Goodrich. A Corporal in the U.S. Marines, James served during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge from the Marines, James was transferred to the Army Reserves where he retired as a Staff Sergeant in 1993. While in the Marines, James was a Navy Golden Gloves Champion Boxer. He was employed by various Shop-Rite Stores in the area as a butcher for over 30 years. He was a member of both UFCW Local 464A and the UFCW Local 1. He was a long distance runner, enjoyed music and with his great sense of humor, even tried his hand at stand-up comedy. James is survived by his children, Cheryl Ann Johnson and her husband Don, Shari Winchenback, James Andrew Clark , Jr., Daniel Charles Clark, Traci Lynn Hoffman and her husband Tim, Todd Edward Clark, and Laverne Bradford Clark; and his grandchildren, Shari Lyn Liebel, Poppy Annette Smith, Robert Craig Smith, Angie Winchenbach-Lash, Kent Winchenbach, Jr., Nicole Hoffman, Thomas Hoffman, Jr., and Theresa Hoffman. Four great-grandchildren also survive. His wife, Theresa Benware Clark; daughters, Valerie Lee Smith and Tina Marie Clark; grandchildren, Tracy “T.C.” Clark, Shannon Blake, and Christopher Johnson; and brother, Donny Goodrich, all died previously. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com The Clark family will received friends for memorial visitation on Thursday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be begin at 7 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 26, 2019