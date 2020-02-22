|
|
KINGSTON- James A. Mason, III, 38, a lifelong resident of Kingston, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his home. Born in Kingston, he was a son of Aletha Amell, step-father Leo Amell, and James A. Mason II. Jim was such a bright light. He loved and cared for his wife and kids immensely! He enjoyed spending time working out with his son, Aiden, and making silly videos with daughter, Mercedes. He had a passion for working on cars and dreamt of owning a garage for customizing them. Family was most important to Jimmy. He was very grateful and had so much love for his mother, step-father, brother, sister and his extended family. It made him so happy when everyone was together. He lived to make people laugh and was quite the prankster. He truly lived life to the fullest. James is survived by his wife, Rachel Mason of Kingston; their two children, Aiden and Mercedes Mason, both of Kingston; mother and father, Aletha and Leo Amell; a brother, Jason Morano; a sister, Hillary Shields and her husband Ron; and a grandfather, Vincent Morano. Two nieces and three nephews, many aunts and uncles, also survive. He was predeceased by grandmothers, Dolores Morano and Marjorie Quinlin. Jim will be reposing at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. as the funeral home. Interment will follow in Montrepose Cemetery. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Jim with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Jim by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-a-mason-iii
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 23, 2020