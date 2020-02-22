Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home
411 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-0631
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Mason III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Mason III Obituary
KINGSTON- James A. Mason, III, 38, a lifelong resident of Kingston, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his home. Born in Kingston, he was a son of Aletha Amell, step-father Leo Amell, and James A. Mason II. Jim was such a bright light. He loved and cared for his wife and kids immensely! He enjoyed spending time working out with his son, Aiden, and making silly videos with daughter, Mercedes. He had a passion for working on cars and dreamt of owning a garage for customizing them. Family was most important to Jimmy. He was very grateful and had so much love for his mother, step-father, brother, sister and his extended family. It made him so happy when everyone was together. He lived to make people laugh and was quite the prankster. He truly lived life to the fullest. James is survived by his wife, Rachel Mason of Kingston; their two children, Aiden and Mercedes Mason, both of Kingston; mother and father, Aletha and Leo Amell; a brother, Jason Morano; a sister, Hillary Shields and her husband Ron; and a grandfather, Vincent Morano. Two nieces and three nephews, many aunts and uncles, also survive. He was predeceased by grandmothers, Dolores Morano and Marjorie Quinlin. Jim will be reposing at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. as the funeral home. Interment will follow in Montrepose Cemetery. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Jim with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Jim by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-a-mason-iii
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -