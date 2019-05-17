|
|
James A. Spencer SAUGERTIES- James A. Spencer, 79, of Harry Wells Rd. died Monday, May 13, 2019, at his residence. Born April 7, 1940 in Kingston he was the son of the late James and Anne Spencer. A lifetime area resident he was employed for many years as a pipefitter for Local 21. An avid hunter and fisherman he enjoyed racing snowmobiles, landscaping, welding and woodworking. He also owned and operated GMS Trucking Co. Survivors include his wife, Gerry; two sons, Jerry (Dawn) and Scott Spencer all of Saugerties; and five grandchildren: Kayla, Samantha, Brooke, Travis, and Dylan Spencer. A brother, Richard Spencer, and two great-grandchildren, also survive. Friends will be received Monday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Saugerties. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to the Ulster County SPCA. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 19, 2019