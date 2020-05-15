James Alexander Feguson II
1932 - 2020
STONE RIDGE- James Alexander Ferguson, II, was born Aug. 31,1932, and sadly passed away on May 11, 2020. He is proceeded in death by first wife, Barbara Fay Ferguson, as well as his parents, James Ferguson, II, and Florence Sylvis Ferguson, of Abington, Pa.He served in in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He was stationed in Japan during The Korean War. He retired in Stone Ridge, N.Y., on a farm keeping the horses that he loved and enjoying his beautiful surroundings in the Catskill Mountains. James is survived by his wife, Loraine Susan Ferguson, his children, Margaretta Susan Piccinini (Robert), James A Ferguson, III, (Ashley) and Jeffrey Raymond Ferguson (Denise); as well as six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Services and interment will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan., 66675, or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, N.Y., 10306. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-alexander-feguson-ii

Published in the Daily Freeman from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
