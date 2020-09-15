TILLSON- James Brendan Fay, 90, passed at his home in Tillson on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, with family at his side. Jim was born in Bronx, N.Y., on Feb. 11, 1930 to the late James and Margaret Madden Fay. He was a graduate of Cardinal Hayes High School and Fordham University. After completing college, Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He later earned his MBA at Sienna College. Jim worked as an accountant at IBM at the Kingston and Poughkeepsie sites until his retirement in 1990. He taught accounting at Marist College as an adjunct faculty member for 35 years. Jim is survived by his wife, Patricia who he was married to for 67 years; his daughters, Patricia Roche and husband Sean of Tillson, Kathleen Fowler and husband Michael of Modena, Colleen Stevenson of Melbourne, Fla., Erin Coyle and husband Thomas of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Maureen Migliorini and husband Robert of North Haven, Conn.; and his son, Sean Fay and wife Gretchen of Monrovia, MD. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Taryn, Kayla, Erin, Colleen, Michael, Matthew, Shawna, Glenn, Patrick, Caitlin, Dylan, Connor, Aidan, Declan, Megan, Colin, and Madeline, and his great-grandchildren, Gavin, Isla, Abby, Josh, Madeleine, Michaela, Catherine, Jack, Sienna, Ava, Sawyer, and Sophie. Jim was predeceased by his infant daughter, Mary Fay; his sisters, Anna Griffin and Rosemary Fay; his brothers-in-law, John Griffin, Jack Davin, George Jerkowski, and Jack Halligan; and his sister-in-law, Anne Jerkowski. Jim was a parishioner at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Rosendale for over 60 years. During that time, he shared his accounting skills with the parish in a variety of capacities most recently alongside his dear friends Pat Jordan and Bob Senna. Jim was dedicated to his faith and his family. He enjoyed keeping up to date on all the events in the lives of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and spending time with his large extended family. Jim loved Irish music and dance and traveling to Ireland. He was an accomplished Irish step dancer who enhanced many family celebrations with his dancing skills. He also enjoyed sharing a good joke. The family is grateful for the love and support shown to Jim by his extended family, neighbors, and friends over the years. They are also grateful for the care and support provided by many healthcare providers. The family will have a private Mass of Christian Burial and graveside service. A future celebration to honor Jim’s life will be held once it becomes safe to gather his large extended family together once again. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations in Jim’s memory be made to St. Peter’s Church, P.O. Box 471, Rosendale, N.Y., 12472 or to aceingautism.org
(North Haven location). (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com
) http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-b-fay