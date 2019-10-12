|
|
SAUGERTIES- James B. “Jim” Speirs, 56, of Trinces Road died suddenly Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Kingston Hospital.Born Jan. 21, 1963 in Kingston; he was the son of the late Robert and Dorothy Klyberg Speirs. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Jim was a graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 1981, Columbia Greene Community College, and attended SUNY New Paltz. He was employed in the Finance Department of AMETEK in Woodstock for over 30 years. He was also part of the Security Staff of the Town of Saugerties Recreation Dept. at Cantine Field.Jim made Cantine Field his second home. He was involved with the youth of Saugerties for countless hours for over 30 years coaching and teaching the skills and nuances of baseball. He was currently serving as President of the Saugerties Little League where he coached numerous teams and All Stars. Just last year, the Saugerties Little League honored Jim and his colleague for years, Joe Martin by dedicating a field in his honor for his dedication to the youth.Jim coached SAA Biddy League, CYO and AAU Basketball for years as well. He was an avid NY Met, Jet, Knicks and Islander fan. Jim was a coach for all seasons and all kids. He was known for his big heart and even bigger personality. You were lucky to call him your friend. To know him was to love him.Survivors include his fiance, Karen Trincellito; a daughter, Molly; two sons, Noah and Samuel Speirs all of Saugerties; a sister, Joan (Chuck) Misasi of Lake Katrine; three brothers, Robert (Holly) of Lake Katrine, Thomas (Nancy), and John (Catherine) Speirs both of Saugerties; his former wife, Amy Baker of Saugerties; and his fiance's children, Olivia and Matthew Prinz. Several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles also survive.His Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. His Funeral Procession will then process to Cantine Memorial Field where a service will be held on the Jim Speirs/Joe Martin Field and then to St. Mary’s Cemetery where military services will be conducted. Friends will be received Tuesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to Saugerties Little League P.O. Box 382 Saugerties, N.Y., 12477. Expressions of condolences may be shared with the family on Jim’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-b-speirs
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 13, 2019