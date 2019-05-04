|
James C. Sillik KINGSTON- James C. Sillik, 90, of Kingston, died May 2, 2019 at Greene Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Biglerville, Pa., he was a son of the late Luther and Carolyn Ann Schaefer Sillik. Jim was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served for 20 years. During this time he fought in the Korean Conflict. After being discharged in 1966, Jim worked for the Post Office in Kingston, until his retirement in 1992. Jim was all about family and took great joy in participating in the activities of his children and grandchildren. Jim is survived by his three children, James C. Sillik, Jr., of Kingston, Jeff C. Sillik and his wife Tammy of Port Ewen, and Kathy L. Sillik-Decker of Kingston; a sister, Doris Sillik-Fox; two step sisters, Sandra Deckert and Donna Burrell; three grandchildren, Samantha Miriello and her husband, Jamie, Krista, and Kelli Sillik; and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Lucy. Many nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his wife, Lorraine Dasher Sillik, who passed in 2015. Jim will be reposing at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. The Joyce Schirick VFW Post 1386 will conduct their service at 6:45 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor David Brechter of St. Remy Reformed Church, officiating. Interment with military honors by the Joyce Schirick VFW Post 1386, will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Joyce Schirick VFW Post 1386, 708 E Chester St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Online condolences may be left for the family of Jim by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 6, 2019