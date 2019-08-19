|
James (Jim) Carlton Gordon WEST HURLEY- James (Jim) Carlton Gordon, 86, of Bristol Court died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Gilchrist Center in Columbia, Md. Born March 17, 1933 in Jericho, Iowa; he was the son of the late Edward and Anna Gordon and the second youngest of their eight children. He attended a one room school house as a child and high school in New Hampton, Iowa where he performed in several plays and musicals. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served during the Korean War. He graduated from Kansas State with an electrical engineering degree and joined IBM in Kingston upon graduation working in the power systems area, retiring in 1990 with over 30 years of service. An avid bowler he formerly belonged to the Saugerties Bowlers Club Friday Night K of C League. He enjoyed vacations in Maine, family reunions in Iowa, dinners out with cherished friends, watching Yankees baseball on his screened-in porch and summer sojourns to the Saratoga Race Course. Jim was always willing to help out friends, neighbors and relatives with projects of all types and could fix almost anything. He was very skilled at refinishing furniture and hand-caning antique chairs. Most of all, Jim cherished his family and travelled frequently with his wife Peggy to visit their children and grandchildren. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, husband, uncle, neighbor, and friend and was known for his patience, kindness, good humor, and strength in dealing with difficult circumstances. Predeceased by his wife, Peggy, and a son, Jimmy; survivors include a daughter, Kathy (Brian) Chappell of Glenwood, Md., and two grandchildren: Ethan and Elise Chappell. He is also survived by his sister, Charlene Cutsforth of Waterloo, Iowa, and his brother, Merle Gordon, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews also survive. His Funeral Procession will form at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Thence to the Old Dutch Church in Kingston where his funeral service will commence at 11a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Saugerties. Friends will be received Wednesday 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Jim’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneral Home.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Cancer Research Institute or the Gilchrist Center Howard County.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 20, 2019