Keyser Funeral Service Inc
216 Broadway
Port Ewen, NY 12466
(845) 331-1473
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Broadway
Port Ewen, NY
View Map
James D. Staley


James D. Staley
James D. Staley Obituary
James D. “Ace” Staley GARDINER- James D. “Ace” Staley, 67, of Gardiner, N.Y., formerly of Port Ewen, N.Y., passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. He was born on July 11, 1951 in Watertown, N.Y. He was one of the four sons of Frederick and Annette (Galletly) Staley. He was preceded by his parents and his brother, Douglas. A loving brother, brother-in-law, and uncle, he is survived by his siblings, Lee and Greg; his sisters-in-law, Mary, Leah, and Marge; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was residing at Gardiner House under the The Arc of Ulster-Greene. He will truly be missed. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 216 Broadway, Port Ewen, N.Y., where the memorial service will take place on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. A tribute for Ace can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 12, 2019
