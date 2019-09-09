|
James Donald (Don) Kent KINGSTON- James Donald (Don) Kent, 101, died on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, after a long life and a good one. On Christmas Day 1917, he was born in Kingston, but just barely—his mother had caught the last available skillypot ferry across the river. The family moved to the historic Spy House on Hurley’s Main Street, from whence he graduated Kingston High School. He later earned a bachelor’s degree from Maryville College and a master’s degree from the University of Denver . At Maryville he met Mary Wintermute, whom he wisely married and with whom he spent almost 70 years until her death in 2011. Don was drafted in the summer of 1941 and served in the Army Air Corps throughout World War II. After a short stint as a civilian, he returned to the military in 1948, serving through the Korean War and the early years of Vietnam. After retiring from the Air Force with the rank of major, he served as public relations director for the College at New Paltz, then retired again and he and Mary moved back to the Spy House. He enjoyed retiring. He was a lifelong citizen of Ulster County, but not always a resident since his military career required him to live elsewhere for a couple of decades. Wherever he and Mary lived, he was a formidable booster of this area, and when they returned he served on the New Paltz school board and on the consistories of the Reformed churches of New Paltz and later Hurley. As a public relations professional, he worked relentlessly to promote such local events as Hurley’s Stone House Day (second Saturday in July every year--don’t miss it). Don’s sense of humor was legendary. His jokes were never nasty and were often self-effacing. When a fellow school board member accused him of thinking he’d been born in a log cabin, he replied, “No, you’re thinking of Lincoln. I was born in a manger.” He was also an incurable punster, an affliction which has been passed down for at least two generations so far. You, Gentle Reader, will be spared examples of this. He had opinions on many topics, but he adhered firmly to two increasingly quaint notions: First, that an opinion should be based on facts, so he was an omnivorous reader who subscribed to reliable news publications and almost always had his television turned to a news channel unless the Yankees were playing; and second, that opinions should change as conditions changed or new facts came to light, so he preferred to attribute a politician’s position shift not to nefarious flip-flopping but to commendable awareness and education. As the 101-year-old poster child for lifelong learning, Don enjoyed conversing with all sorts of people so he could find out what they knew and how they felt about it. When he and Mary travelled throughout the world (and all the way around it twice), they met a wide variety of people, listened to a wide variety of stories, and so made a wide variety of friends. A staff member at his facility, erroneously believing him to be depressed, once asked if he wanted to talk to a psychologist. “Oh, yes,” he replied, “psychologists are very interesting.” He never said it this way, but it was always clear that the key principle guiding his and Mary’s life was stewardship—the idea that everything we have is meant to be used in the service of others. This implied a solid
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 15, 2019