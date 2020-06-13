PORT EWEN-James F. Dwyer, age 91, died June 11, 2020. He was born on May13, 1929 to James A. and Mary Falvey Dwyer in Kingston, N.Y. where he lived the majority of his life. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth B. Dwyer; his children, Joan A. Dwyer, James J .(Anna) Dwyer and John D. (Ruth) Dwyer; his grandchildren, Leila, Ivan, Max and Moly; his siblings, Elizabeth D. Ryan, Peggy Abernathy and Anne Dwyer; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Anne E. Dwyer and siblings, Rosemary Gruner and Peter Dwyer. He earned a B.A. from the University of Denver, an M.B.A. from NYU. and was a graduate of Stonier School of Banking. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Minneapolis, Minn. where he met his devoted wife, Elizabeth B. Bodmann. His career in banking included serving as president of Rondout National Bank from 1970 to 1983, as well as Champlain National Bank and Coxackie National Bank, before retiring. He had been active with the D&H Canal Museum, Elder Hostel, Esopus Library, Kingston Lions Club, Twaalfskill and Wiltwyck Golf Clubs. As a lifelong skier and golfer, he enjoyed sharing these activities with family and friends. Jim was a loving, devoted and very patient father, who will live forever in our hearts. A wake will be held Wednesday, June 17 th from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y. In the interest of public safety and in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, guests will be limited to 10 at a time and masks are required at all times. A Mass of Christina Burial at St. Mary’s Church on June 18th , followed by interment in Montrepose Cemetery will be for the immediate family. Expressions of sympathy for Jim’s family may be left by visiting www.henryjbruckfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-f-dwyer
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.