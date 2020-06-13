James F. Dwyer
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORT EWEN-James F. Dwyer, age 91, died June 11, 2020. He was born on May13, 1929 to James A. and Mary Falvey Dwyer in Kingston, N.Y. where he lived the majority of his life. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth B. Dwyer; his children, Joan A. Dwyer, James J .(Anna) Dwyer and John D. (Ruth) Dwyer; his grandchildren, Leila, Ivan, Max and Moly; his siblings, Elizabeth D. Ryan, Peggy Abernathy and Anne Dwyer; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Anne E. Dwyer and siblings, Rosemary Gruner and Peter Dwyer. He earned a B.A. from the University of Denver, an M.B.A. from NYU. and was a graduate of Stonier School of Banking. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Minneapolis, Minn. where he met his devoted wife, Elizabeth B. Bodmann. His career in banking included serving as president of Rondout National Bank from 1970 to 1983, as well as Champlain National Bank and Coxackie National Bank, before retiring. He had been active with the D&H Canal Museum, Elder Hostel, Esopus Library, Kingston Lions Club, Twaalfskill and Wiltwyck Golf Clubs. As a lifelong skier and golfer, he enjoyed sharing these activities with family and friends. Jim was a loving, devoted and very patient father, who will live forever in our hearts. A wake will be held Wednesday, June 17 th from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y. In the interest of public safety and in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, guests will be limited to 10 at a time and masks are required at all times. A Mass of Christina Burial at St. Mary’s Church on June 18th , followed by interment in Montrepose Cemetery will be for the immediate family. Expressions of sympathy for Jim’s family may be left by visiting www.henryjbruckfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-f-dwyer

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Wake
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Henry J Bruck Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Mary’s Church
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Interment
Montrepose Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry J Bruck Funeral Home Inc
261 Broadway
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-0370
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved