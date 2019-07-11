|
James F. Maloney KINGSTON- James F. Maloney, 61, Town of Ulster Assessor and Ulster County Legislator, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Surviving is his wife, Brenda Maloney and sister, Kathy Jerent. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. Jim's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. The funeral procession will form Monday 9 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph's Church. Final prayers will be offered at the Wiltwyck Community Mausoleum. A full obituary will be published in Saturday's edition.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 12, 2019