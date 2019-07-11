Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph’s Church
James F. Maloney Obituary
James F. Maloney KINGSTON- James F. Maloney, 61, Town of Ulster Assessor and Ulster County Legislator, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Surviving is his wife, Brenda Maloney and sister, Kathy Jerent. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Jim’s family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. The funeral procession will form Monday 9 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph’s Church. Final prayers will be offered at the Wiltwyck Community Mausoleum. A full obituary will be published in Saturday’s edition.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 12, 2019
