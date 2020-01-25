|
KINGSTON- James “Jim” F. Steipp, 77, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Jan. 24, 2020 at Vassar Brother Hospital surrounded by his family. Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marie Steipp; his twin sons, Andrew (his partner Colleen Trodler), and James (his wife Jennifer Robinson-Steipp). Jim was born in New York City. He had a love of learning that lasted a lifetime. He attended The Bronx High School of Science, Concordia College Bronxville (New York),Concordia Senior College Fort Wayne (Indiana) and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Troy, New York). Jim served in the U.S. Military and was stationed in New Orleans and Thailand where he was a photo journalist for the Stars and Stripes. After his military service he became a technical writer for 35 years with IBM until his retirement. Jim was a devoted husband and father. He was an avid reader, beloved member of his church, had a love for travel, loved trains, and sports including being a member of the Men’s Federation Church Bowling League. Jim also volunteered as an Interpreter for the Trails & Rails Programs for the National Parks Service, and the New York Trolley Museum in Kingston.Jim has been placed in the care of Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway,Kingston, N.Y. His family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. Service of the Burial of the Dead with Holy Communion will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Britton officiating. Burial to follow at Wiltwyck Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim’s memory, to the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 22 Livingston Street, Kingston, N.Y., 12401 would be appreciated. To leave a message of condolence for Jim’s family please visit www.henryjbruckfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-f-steipp
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 26, 2020