James John Fagerstrom, 45, of Cottekill died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Born April 21, 1974 in Kingston, he is the son of Debra Munson Fagerstrom and the late Paul Fagerstrom Sr. James was employed by Mags Construction as a concrete laborer. He enjoyed being outdoors especially fishing and camping. As an avid San Francisco 49ers fan, and the knowledge of the game and team, he could have been an analyst or announcer for games on television or radio.In addition to his mother, James is survived by his daughter, Kasey Fagerstrom; his siblings, Paul Fagerstrom Jr. and his wife Nicole, Clarisa Fagerstrom and Jessica Fagerstrom; his nieces, Samantha O'Brien, Angelina Fagerstrom, Kalina Brown, Bo Magielnicki, Adrianna Martignago who also is his godchild and Eryella Martignago; his nephew, Paulie James Fagerstrom.Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.comFriends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral procession will form and proceed to the Krumville Cemetery where a graveside service will be held. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-fagerstrom
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 7, 2019
