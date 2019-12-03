|
|
MIDDLETOWN, R.I.- James Grant Mellin, 83, of Middletown, R.I., passed on Nov. 6, 2019, after a long a Illness.He was born Dec. 23, 1935, and grew up in Woodstock, N.Y. He made the Navy his career and served 20 years before retiring and settling in Rhode Island. His first love was his wife Shirley and family, along with golf and coffee. Jim was predeceased by his wife of 49 years; his father, Harold; mother, Eunice; and brother, Carl.Surviving are his brothers, William (wife Anna), J.Wilcox (wife Janet); his sister, Doris DeWitt and husband Stewart; and his nephew and caregiver, Eric Robinson, whom Jim resided with in Rhode Island for many years. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.At his request funeral services are private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-grant-mellin
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 4, 2019