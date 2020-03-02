|
|
KINGSTON- James Gregory Gallagher, 89, passed away peacefully in his home on March 1, 2020. Jim was born on March 15, 1930 in Bronx, N.Y., to the late Edward and Helen Gallagher. He graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School in 1948. Throughout his youth his family enjoyed the summertime in Esopus, N.Y., where he learned to love country life and the outdoors. After high school Jim spent the next two years in the U.S. Navy, working on submarines at the naval base in Greenwich, Conn. After his honorable discharge from the service, he moved to the upstate New York area that he loved. There he was happily reunited with Patricia Longendyke and they were married on Feb. 4, 1950. Shortly thereafter, Jim was hired by Central Hudson Gas and Electric, where he remained employed for the next 40 years. He retired on April 1, 1990. Pat and Jim raised five strong and healthy children during their 47 years together. They created a home where many happy memories were made. That union came to a sorrowful conclusion on June 1, 1997 when Pat passed away. With the help of his children, especially Susan, Jim carried on. His friend, Aileen DiMicco, became his invaluable and loving companion for the next 22 years. They enjoyed many friendships, traveled widely and were fixtures of the uptown Kingston scene on Friday nights. He is survived by his children, Michael and his partner, Wayne King; Daniel; Peter; Nora and her husband Mark Bardenett and their children Benjamin and Jacob. Jim is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Susan, and is survived by her husband Dr. Stephen Hermele. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Yvette, Cheryl, Gwen, Lydia, Marlene, and Jennifer for the loving home care they provided. Thanks also to Dr. Lekaj and Dr. Parker for their compassionate professionalism. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. Friends will be received for memorial visitation on Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 p.m. at Saint Peter's Church. Inurnment in the Wiltwyck Community Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to a . http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-gregory-gallagher
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 3, 2020