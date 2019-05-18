|
James H. Reuss, Sr. ULSTER PARK- James H. Reuss, Sr., 79, of Ulster Park died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home after a year long battle against Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. Born May 31, 1939 in Kingston; he was the son of the late Henry and Ruth (Klugh) Reuss. James worked as a labor foreman for the Local 1000 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, NRA and the Phoenicia Rod and Gun Club. He loved Nascar, hunting, fishing, and wildlife. James is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Ann (Lane) Reuss; his children, Debra Reuss of Kingston, James Reuss, Jr., of Kerhonkson, Jerry Reuss of Port Ewen, and Joey Reuss of St. Regis Falls; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. His sisters, Harriet Lane and Dolly Ivanoff, also survive. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by a sister Anita “Bunny” Shepler. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue www.jvleahyfh.com. A graveside inurnment will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, at 3:15 p.m. in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. There will be a gathering at the Boiceville Inn following the service.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 26, 2019