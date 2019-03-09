Home

James J. Donahue Obituary
James J. Donahue MT. MARION-James J. Donahue, of Mt. Marion, N.Y. and a Navy Veteran who served his country, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Northern Dutchess Hospital. He was born in Kingston, N.Y., to the late Thomas P. and Aileen Donahue and had recently celebrated his 81st birthday. Prior to retirement Jim was a machinist at Huck International. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, the former Evelyn Bollenbach; a daughter, Michelle Barger of Kingston and sons Kevin Donahue of Mt. Marion and William (Terri) Donahue of Port Ewen; grandchildren, Tiffany Barger, Richard Barger, III, Krista (Richard) McIntosh and Angeline Tati; great-grandchildren, Aidan Gruner, Peyten Barger and Brayden Barger-Banks; nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday at the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y. between 4 and 7 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 10, 2019
