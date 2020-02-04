|
|
TOWN OF ESOPUS- James L. "Big Blue" Wallace, II, 74, of Connelly, Town of Esopus, N.Y., died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus following a long battle with chronic kidney disease. He was born in Kingston, N.Y. on July 11, 1945: a son of James and Mary (Weber) Wallace. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 150. Jim served as a patrolman with the Kingston City Police Dept retiring after 20 years of service. He was also employed as a security officer with Shire Reeve Security, and as an Assembler with Dyno Noble, Port Ewen. Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing, however most paramount was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived at home by his longtime partner in life and love, who was by his side for more than 25 years, Linda (Mohrman) Sedotto Bifulco; his former wife, Helen C. Wallace; his children, Helen-Clare Thomson, and her husband Michael, of Poughquag, James L. Wallace, III, and his wife Susan, of Elizaville, Robert Wallace, and his companion Gladys Deane of Hurley, Annemarie Legg of Catskill; step-children, Lorri Booth, and her husband Peter, of Kingston, and Joseph Sedotto of Kingston; three sisters, Susan Manfro, and her husband Charles, of Kingston, Trish Nolan, and her husband Ted, of Raleigh, N.C., Therese Landry, and her husband Dick, of Wilmington, N.C.; six grandchildren, Alisha, Brittany, Branden, Kelcie, Caden, and Madison; and step-grandchild, Joseph Booth. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. He will be missed by beloved felines: Buffy, Sammy, and Sheeba. Memorial visitation will be held at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. A graveside service followed by Inurnment with military honors by Joyce-Schirick Post 1386 Honor Guard at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery, GPS: 184 W. O'Reilly St., Kingston, will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of fresh flowers, the family suggests indoor plants for loved ones to take home and nurture in memory of Jim, or a contribution in Jim's memory to: : or to: American Legion Post 150, 18 W O'Reilly St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Jim's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-l-wallace-ii
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 5, 2020