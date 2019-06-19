Home

James M. MaGuire Jr. Obituary
James M. McGuire, Jr. LOMONTVILLE- James M. McGuire, Jr., 73, of Lomontville, N.Y., passed away suddenly on Monday, June 17, 2019, at St. Lukes Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, N.Y. He was born Dec. 19, 1945 in N.Y.C. to the late James M. Sr. and Mary Hollenstein McGuire. He was a graduate of Power Memorial High School and retired from Hucktrol Mfg. Co. in Kingston, N.Y. James is survived by his wife, Renate; his son Brian; his daughter, Jennifer and her husband Hans, and his siblings, Christine (Steve) Homan, Monica (Jerry) Fuller, and Maryellen (John) Jawor. He is also survived by his pride and joy - his granddaughter, Julia; his aunt, Ellen and her husband Ray Cifelli; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday,June 22, 2019, from 12 to 3 p.m. with his funeral service beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Fr. Salvatore Cordaro will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to the at support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 20, 2019
