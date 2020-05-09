BREMERTON, WASH.- James Nuss, 72, of Bremerton, Washington passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1947 in the Bronx, son of the late Adam Nuss and Mary (Timmons) Nuss. James was a graduate of Onteora High School. He later joined the US Navy where he served his entire career. After his Honorable Discharge, he worked at the shipyard in Bremerton, Washington until his retirement. James was a member of American Legion Post #149 and VFW Post # 239 both in Bremerton, Washington. He was an avid NY Yankee fan, having one of his prized memorabilia items donated to and on display in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. He is survived by his siblings, Rita Steiner of MN, his twin sister, Margaret Pickard and her husband Dr. Leonard Pickard of West Hurley, Robert Nuss and his wife Christalla of Kingston, Theresa Nuss-Courtney and her husband Robert Courtney of Kingston, and John Nuss and his wife Peggy of North Carolina, as well as many nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, 65 Lucas Ave, Kingston, NY 12401. A tribute for James can be found at www.CarrFH.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-nuss
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 9 to May 10, 2020.