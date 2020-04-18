Home

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA.- James Turck Jr., 94, of Daytona Beach, Fla., died on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Coastal Health and Rehabilitation Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. Born in Kingston, N.Y.; he was the son of the late James and Amelia (Peterman) Turck. James was a veteran of the U.S. Navy for 20 years and attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He served during World War II and the Korean War. Service during World War II was aboard an Attack Troop Transport ship that was involved in several troop landings, including the Battle of Saipan. After 20 years of military service, James returned to Kingston, N.Y., where he was employed by IBM for many years. Survived by his brother, Rudy Turck of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; his son, J. Michael Turck of Kingston, N.Y.; his granddaughter, Shannon M. Turck Shafiroff (Matthew) of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.; his grandson Shane M. Turck (Sarah) of Olivebridge, N.Y.; six great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and his daughter-in-law and friend, Priscilla Clausi. James was predeceased by his brothers Thomas, Michael, and Samuel Turck. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com A memorial service will take place at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-turck-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 19, 2020
