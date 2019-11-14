|
|
GERMANTOWN- James W Bell, Jr., 82, of Germantown, N.Y., passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, N.Y. Born on July 31, 1937, in Catskill, N.Y.; he was the son of the late James Bell, Sr., and Dorathea (Arp) Bell. He was a graduate of Germantown schools. In 1955, Jim enlisted in the National Guard with Co. B 152nd Engineer Battalion based in Hudson, and served until 1965. He attained the rank of SSGT and was the mess steward. Jim married Judy Bathrick on Sept. 27, 1958 at the Germantown Reformed Church in Germantown, N.Y., and she survives at home. For more than 50 years, James worked as the plant manager for BECO Manufacturing Company in Germantown, N.Y. He also worked and served as a Town of Germantown Police Officer from 1971-1986, and was Chief of Police from 1975-1977. Always active, Jim was a 50-year member of the Germantown Fire Company, and served as Fire Chief from 1982-1987. He also was a member of NESCOT and was a trustee for many years. Since 1959, Jim enjoyed going to Lebanon Valley Speedway, where he made many wonderful lifelong friends. Jim also enjoyed following Germantown school sports programs and cheering for their teams…especially basketball. When Jim was younger, he enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed camping with his family and their yearly October trips to Syracuse and Middletown for the big yearend stock-car races. In addition to his loving wife of 61 years, he is survived by his two daughters, Tammy (Dave) Albright of Athens, N.Y., and Terry (John) Gaffken of Hurley, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Carina (Brian) Benson, Bryan (Vicki) Weaver, Kara (George) Augustine, William Gaffken, Cierra Albright, and Christian Albright; his great-grandson, Tyler Benson; along with extended family, countless friends, and colleagues. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The Germantown Fire Company will conduct services at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook. Rev. Ed Harkins will officiate. Burial will be at Germantown Reformed Cemetery, Germantown. Memorial donations may be made in James’s memory to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society, 125 Humane Society Road, Hudson, N.Y., 12534 or to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan., 66675, . Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-w-bell-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 17, 2019